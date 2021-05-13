Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) versus Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -191.17% -32.25% -20.55% Titan Pharmaceuticals -382.11% -986.16% -179.22%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Revolution Medicines and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.66%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.18%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $50.04 million 46.45 -$47.66 million N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 6.50 -$16.46 million ($21.62) -0.11

Titan Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program, TP-2021 for use in combination with ProNeura technology for treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including non-clinical evaluation of the ProNeura platform in malaria prophylaxis. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

