Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,646,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,142,861. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

