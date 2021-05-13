RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,555. The company has a market capitalization of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. RGC Resources has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.