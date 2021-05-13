Richard H. Zay Sells 3,782 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TNC opened at $81.71 on Thursday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 45,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

