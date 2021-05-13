Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sells $22,667.40 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $22,667.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RMNI stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.02 million, a PE ratio of -23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMNI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

