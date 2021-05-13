Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,600 by Credit Suisse Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,807.86 ($75.88).

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down GBX 207 ($2.70) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,368 ($83.20). 1,971,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,907.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,619.76. The company has a market cap of £103.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 3,634 ($47.48) and a one year high of GBX 6,788 ($88.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

