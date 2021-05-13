Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 31.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,266 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 38,620 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.