Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has $66.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.86.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 290,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

