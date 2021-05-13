Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 4,400 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $80,424.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,325 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $73,781.75.

Shares of RFM opened at $23.51 on Thursday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $264,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

