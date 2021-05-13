Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 4,400 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.
Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $80,424.00.
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,325 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $73,781.75.
Shares of RFM opened at $23.51 on Thursday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $264,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.
