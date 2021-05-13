Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 2,708 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.87.

Shares of HD opened at $317.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.02. The company has a market cap of $340.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

