Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total transaction of $19,427,300.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,460,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,407 shares of company stock valued at $56,280,679. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Shares of MA opened at $356.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.28 and a 200-day moving average of $348.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

