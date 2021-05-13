Robeco Schweiz AG Has $6.78 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

