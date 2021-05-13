Robert W. Baird Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $100.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.