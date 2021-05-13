Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $87.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $3,526,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $5,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $5,289,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $389,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.