Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,061,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

