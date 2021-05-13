Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,280. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

