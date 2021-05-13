Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Sells $128,000.00 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,207,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mike Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $405.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCKY. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.