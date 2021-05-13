Rosenblatt Securities Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $39.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOXA opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, analysts expect that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

