Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) to Underperform

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACB. MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$26.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.19.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

