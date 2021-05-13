Royal Bank of Canada Increases Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$41.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.29.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$33.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.96. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.95 and a 12-month high of C$36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.