Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $32.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$24.70 during trading on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

