Royal Bank of Canada Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $9.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ERF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins downgraded Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.86.

ERF opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

