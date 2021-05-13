Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to $21.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

