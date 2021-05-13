Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.50

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$121.50 and last traded at C$121.18, with a volume of 1497408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$119.94.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.43.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.91. The stock has a market cap of C$173.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1800005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.