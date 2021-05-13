Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

