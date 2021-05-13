Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $112.20 on Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $419,502.97 and approximately $146,250.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $112.20 or 0.00221667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.03 or 0.00590794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00234018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004086 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.97 or 0.01234754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01065369 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

