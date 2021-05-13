Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0675 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $16,700.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,458.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.45 or 0.07823102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.23 or 0.02580763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00645023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00180245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00797363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.25 or 0.00640617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.43 or 0.00611256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,614,600 coins and its circulating supply is 29,497,287 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.