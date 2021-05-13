Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2516 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of SBR stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $527.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.