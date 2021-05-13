SAFE2 Market Cap Hits $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.38 or 0.00553335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00215801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.46 or 0.01193533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00035355 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

