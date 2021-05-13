SafeCoin (SAFE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,134.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $4.11 million and $1,134.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $49,607.45 or 0.99676512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00046912 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $776.85 or 0.01560935 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.86 or 0.00715033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.46 or 0.00398765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00214219 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006272 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.