Safex Token (SFT) Trading Up 67.7% Over Last Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 67.7% against the dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $14.37 million and $8,829.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.