saffron.finance (SFI) Price Hits $1,129.63

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. saffron.finance has a market cap of $101.63 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for about $1,129.63 or 0.02221734 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00084551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.01048953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00113828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.88 or 0.09963457 BTC.

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,441 coins and its circulating supply is 89,968 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

