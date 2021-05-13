Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 2,042 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 107,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,380,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

