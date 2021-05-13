Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $13 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for about 4.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,087 shares of company stock worth $9,235,710 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $190.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.51. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

