Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 9,056 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GSST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.