SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13-0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $404-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.95 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,583. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4,478.52 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $498,649.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

