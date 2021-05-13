Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,657. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

