SALT Hits Market Cap of $53.28 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001319 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $53.28 million and $204,297.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00086799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01084221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00112254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00062466 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.