SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%.
SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,238. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $171.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.
