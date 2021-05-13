SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%.

SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,238. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $171.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.