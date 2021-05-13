Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,187 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

