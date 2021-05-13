Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.20 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $110.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

