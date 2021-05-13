Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $181.98 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

