Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,039 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

