Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,139 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,186.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,198.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average of $142.95. The company has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.