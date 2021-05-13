Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $229.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $193.00 to $229.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HII has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $223.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

