Savant Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.83. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.