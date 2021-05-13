Savant Capital LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

