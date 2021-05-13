Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $589.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $685.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.