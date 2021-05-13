Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21,440.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $143.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $149.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.81.

