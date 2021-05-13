Savant Capital LLC Sells 45 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $240.00 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

